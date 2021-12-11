-$1.73 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the lowest is ($1.90). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($8.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,212,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,943,188. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after acquiring an additional 124,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after acquiring an additional 458,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after acquiring an additional 363,495 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

