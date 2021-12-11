10,000 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Acquired by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 27.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.