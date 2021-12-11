$109.87 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $109.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.56 million and the highest is $114.02 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $400.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $404.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $448.52 million, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $451.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 381,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,498. The firm has a market cap of $950.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.02.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

