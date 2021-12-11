11,041 Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

