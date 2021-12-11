$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post sales of $112.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.50 million and the lowest is $112.20 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $408.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $495.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after buying an additional 1,070,914 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $28,500,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.