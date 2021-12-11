11,264 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $7,433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $6,067,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 13.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 230,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 181.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,547,000.

In other Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $9.54 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

