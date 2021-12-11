12,452 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $112.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

