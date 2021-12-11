$15.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce sales of $15.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.13 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $65.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.78 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Sysco by 17.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Sysco by 10.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. 1,622,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,222. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

