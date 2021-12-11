1,618 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

