$181.43 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce $181.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.10 million. Apartment Income REIT reported sales of $173.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $725.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720.60 million to $730.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $772.77 million, with estimates ranging from $756.90 million to $788.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 549,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 26.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

