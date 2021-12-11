$194.09 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce sales of $194.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.44 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $766.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $795.63 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

