$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to report sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $9.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.