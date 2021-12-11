23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading 4.2% Higher

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 8.78 and last traded at 8.73. 9,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,456,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 9.87.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

