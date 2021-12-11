26,552 Shares in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.39% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 182,732 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

