27,688 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ondas by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ondas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 234,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $8.11 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

