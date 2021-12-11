2key.network Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $7,006.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006999 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,006,291 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

