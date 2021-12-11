$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.16. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $13.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.67. 904,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

