$32.47 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post $32.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 million to $50.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $44.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $63.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $49.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $925,349. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 749,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,268. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

