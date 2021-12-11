$32.47 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post $32.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 million to $50.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $44.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $63.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $49.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $925,349. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 749,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,268. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.