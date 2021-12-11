335 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWSC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 657.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWSC opened at $82.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $92.28.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.