$336.38 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $336.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.32 million to $347.60 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

UDR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $58.38. 1,378,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,021. UDR has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 291.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

