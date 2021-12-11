$34.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report sales of $34.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $34.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $403.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.