$34.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report sales of $34.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $34.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $403.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

