359 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

ABT stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

