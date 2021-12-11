3,600 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Bought by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SV stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

