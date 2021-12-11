36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%.

NASDAQ KRKR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.79. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

