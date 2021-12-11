37,440 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $793.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.95.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $791,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

