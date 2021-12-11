$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 2.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 250,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

