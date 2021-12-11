$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

NYSE HFC opened at $33.11 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 28.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 299.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 705,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after buying an additional 529,240 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 32.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $580,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

