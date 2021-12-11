$41.60 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report sales of $41.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.20 million and the highest is $44.22 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.46. 74,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.59, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.