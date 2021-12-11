$41.60 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report sales of $41.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.20 million and the highest is $44.22 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.46. 74,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.59, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

