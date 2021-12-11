4,165 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $60.07 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

