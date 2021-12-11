$432.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post sales of $432.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.30 million and the highest is $514.90 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $322.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

