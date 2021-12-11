43,264 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

