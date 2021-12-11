500 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dynatrace by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 19.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 60.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 46.7% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 357,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 113,613 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,275 shares of company stock worth $14,412,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

