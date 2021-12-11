51job (JOBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect 51job to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOBS stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. 51job has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51job stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 51job were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

