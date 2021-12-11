5,637 Shares in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PRA Group by 493.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PRA Group by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,962 shares of company stock worth $1,704,398. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

