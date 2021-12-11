$70.27 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $70.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. ACM Research posted sales of $45.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $234.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.97 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $334.28 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,294,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,682,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 264,637 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 163,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.60. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

