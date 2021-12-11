780 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,491 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,017.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 255,187 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 149,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 527.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

