8,211 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Acquired by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter worth $11,771,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,751,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $58.73 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.39 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49.

