8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post $154.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.65 million and the highest is $157.81 million. 8X8 reported sales of $136.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $615.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,133. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

