912 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 43.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech stock opened at $257.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.98 and a 200 day moving average of $284.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.43.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

