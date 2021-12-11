Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.42.

Accolade stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accolade (ACCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.