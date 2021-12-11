Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Critical Survey

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

82.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 9 0 0 2.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 125.97%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -129.89% -27.07% -18.07% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $98.38 million 38.30 -$146.23 million ($1.37) -19.49 Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 706.68 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.18

Adverum Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.