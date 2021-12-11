Adelphi Capital LLP Purchases 48,314 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Adelphi Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,314 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 64.5% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $221,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 282.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

