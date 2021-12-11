Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target Lowered to 165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from 173.00 to 165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $12.80 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

