Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 40.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,609,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,699,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $21.88 on Monday, hitting $654.45. 2,870,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $639.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.41. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

