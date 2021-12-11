Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.64.

AAV stock opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

