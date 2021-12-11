Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,402.00.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. Adyen has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

