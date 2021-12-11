Aegis Begins Coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Aegis started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $168.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). On average, analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

