Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.06

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as low as $8.98. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1,292,072 shares trading hands.

AERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

The company has a market cap of $425.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

