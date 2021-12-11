AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of AeroCentury stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.56. AeroCentury has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $66.71.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.6468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.
AeroCentury Company Profile
AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.
