AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AeroCentury stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.56. AeroCentury has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $66.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.6468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AeroCentury by 23.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

