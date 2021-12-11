AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 132,440 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASLE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

